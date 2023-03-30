Belong lands new CTO

Telstra’s budget brand Belong has appointed Fabio Andrighetto as its new chief technology officer, after Lambros Kallianiotis left the role for Bupa last November.

Kallianiotis was appointed CTO in February last year, replacing Natalie Field, who is now Bupa's chief digital and data officer for APAC.

After Kallianiotis left, Belong’s network manager Adam Edwards became acting CTO. Edwards is now head of networks and has been with Belong for over five years.

Andrighetto has now taken on the Belong CTO spot after more than 12 years working across various technology-based roles at ANZ Banking Group.

In his new role, Andrighetto will lead Belong's technology strategy, concentrating on pursuing innovation and improving the customer experience.

“I am excited to step into the role of CTO at Belong, learn from its devoted team, and contribute to the goal of making the world a more digitally inclusive place,” Andrighetto said.

“Through technology, and alongside brilliant and passionate minds, I’m keen to continue telling Belong’s story.”

Belong chief executive, Jana Kotatko said Andrighetto's appointment “comes at an exciting time for Belong” as the business is “confident that his expertise will help us continue to provide affordable pricing and exceptional service to our customers”

“We're thrilled to have Fabio join our team, and we're looking forward to seeing how his leadership will help Belong continue to push the boundaries of what's possible,” Kotatko said.

During Andrighetto’s time at ANZ, he was most notably its head of digital customer experience for mobile and internet banking.

He has also held roles across IBM, and Oracle in various consultancy roles.