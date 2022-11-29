Banks in EU face tougher rules on cloud migration

By on
Banks in EU face tougher rules on cloud migration

EU Council preps digital resilience law.

Financial firms in the European Union will have to show how quickly they could recover from a cyber attack as they rely more for key services on 'cloud computing' giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and IBM, the EU said on Monday.

Regulators worry about the speed and scale at which banks, insurers and investment firms are moving critical functions and market operations onto a handful of cloud platforms.

A glitch at one cloud company could potentially bring down services across many financial firms, regulators have said.

The EU Council, which represents the 27 member states, said it has completed the bloc's final approval stage for the new Digital Operational Resilience Act, known as DORA.

Banks and other financial firms already have plans for IT security but more was needed so they stay resilient through a severe disruption, said Zbynek Stanjura, finance minister for the Czech Republic, which holds the EU presidency.

"Thanks to the harmonised legal requirements which we adopted today, our financial sector will be better able to continue to function at all times," Stanjura said.

The requirements will apply to financial firms and "critical" third parties supplying cloud based services.

"If a large-scale attack on the European financial sector is launched, we will be prepared for it," Stanjura said.

The bloc's securities, insurance and banking watchdogs will write technical rules to implement the new law.

The European Parliament, which had joint say, has already given the green light and the law will come into force around the end of 2024.

Britain, no longer in the EU, said in June its regulators will be given powers to designate which outsourced services can come under direct supervision of the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
awsbankingitcloudgoogleibmmicrosoft

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB unveils its next technology strategy

NAB unveils its next technology strategy
RBA makes strides with its infrastructure transformation

RBA makes strides with its infrastructure transformation
NSW Health taps Epic for statewide, single digital patient record

NSW Health taps Epic for statewide, single digital patient record
Resolution Life uses AI to triage claims in 15 seconds

Resolution Life uses AI to triage claims in 15 seconds

Digital Nation

How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?