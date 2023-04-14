Bank of us upgrades fraud monitoring with Indue

By on
Bank of us upgrades fraud monitoring with Indue

As it targets August migration deadline.

Bank of us, a Tasmanian customer-owned institution, has signed Indue to upgrade its fraud monitoring, as it works through a broader payment migration project set for completion this August.

Bank of us has a retail presence in Tasmania and 33,000 customers.

The bank stated earlier this year it had invested in an upgrade to its fraud monitoring service, aimed at building greater protection for customer funds.

CEO Paul Ranson told iTnews the bank appointed Indue “as our exclusive full-service payments partner, which has included the adoption of Indue’s Orion financial crimes service.”

“The Orion financial crimes service monitors all card transactions in real-time, allowing for most fraudulent transactions to be detected and blocked before they hit our customer accounts,” Ranson said.

“The service will continue to be expanded to cover all other payment types from May,” he said, adding the financial crimes service is powered IBM’s safer payments platform.

He said since the upgrades, the bank has noted “a significant reduction in the number of fraudulent transactions affecting our customer accounts.”

Implementation of the financial crimes feature is part of a bigger project, kicked off last October, to migrate payment and settlement services over to Indue.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2023 and give customers access to more sophisticated end-to-end payment solutions.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bank of usfinanceibmindue

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac looks to security use cases for ChatGPT

Westpac looks to security use cases for ChatGPT
CBA calls its machine learning models after Avengers

CBA calls its machine learning models after Avengers
ANZ-Suncorp's digital dividend questioned by ACCC

ANZ-Suncorp's digital dividend questioned by ACCC
NAB looks to keep its cloud costs in check this year

NAB looks to keep its cloud costs in check this year

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?