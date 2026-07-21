BAI Communications finds chief information and transformation officer

By
Follow google news

To start mid-September.

BAI Communications, an operator of wireless networks and associated infrastructure, has landed Dr Angela Coble as its chief information and transformation officer.

BAI Communications finds chief information and transformation officer

The telecommunications service provider said that the CITO role is newly created, and that Coble will begin in mid-September.

She comes from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), and previously spent time at Accenture and Johnson & Johnson, where she held both CIO and CISO roles.

“Digital capability, data, and critical infrastructure resilience are only becoming more central to what we do, and Angela's background positions her to lead on all three,” CEO Peter Lambourne said in a statement.

“Beyond the technology remit, she brings a genuine commitment to developing talent and leadership within organisations, values that align closely with how we want BAI to grow.”

Coble said she is “looking forward to getting to know the team, understanding where the technology and transformation opportunities lie, and working with Peter and the leadership group as BAI continues to expand its private wireless and next-generation connectivity capability.” 

BAI’s previous CIO Andrew Wheeler left in January this year after a decade-long stint at the company in a variety of IT roles, and has since joined PwC Australia, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bai communicationsciotelco/isptraining & development

SPONSORED RESOURCES

2026 Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index
2026 Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index
The Mythos Moment: When AI Outpaces Remediation - How Can Enterprises Respond
The Mythos Moment: When AI Outpaces Remediation - How Can Enterprises Respond
Innovate anywhere with HPE and Azure Local
Innovate anywhere with HPE and Azure Local
Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud

Events

Most Read Articles

JB Hi-Fi Group finds new cyber security leader

JB Hi-Fi Group finds new cyber security leader
CBA to cut 176 technology and engineering roles

CBA to cut 176 technology and engineering roles
Colonial First State names data and AI group executive

Colonial First State names data and AI group executive
Qantas' digital and customer head steps down

Qantas' digital and customer head steps down
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?