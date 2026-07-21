BAI Communications finds chief information and transformation officer

BAI Communications, an operator of wireless networks and associated infrastructure, has landed Dr Angela Coble as its chief information and transformation officer.

The telecommunications service provider said that the CITO role is newly created, and that Coble will begin in mid-September.

She comes from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), and previously spent time at Accenture and Johnson & Johnson, where she held both CIO and CISO roles.

“Digital capability, data, and critical infrastructure resilience are only becoming more central to what we do, and Angela's background positions her to lead on all three,” CEO Peter Lambourne said in a statement.

“Beyond the technology remit, she brings a genuine commitment to developing talent and leadership within organisations, values that align closely with how we want BAI to grow.”

Coble said she is “looking forward to getting to know the team, understanding where the technology and transformation opportunities lie, and working with Peter and the leadership group as BAI continues to expand its private wireless and next-generation connectivity capability.”

BAI’s previous CIO Andrew Wheeler left in January this year after a decade-long stint at the company in a variety of IT roles, and has since joined PwC Australia, according to his LinkedIn profile.