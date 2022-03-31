'Back from vacation' - Lapsus$ hackers claim breach of Globant

The Lapsus$ gang of hackers claimed late Tuesday that it broke into software services firm Globant and stole 70 gigabytes of source code from the company's customers.

Globant confirmed a breach, saying that some of its code was accessed without authorisation.

The company said in a filing that it found no evidence that other areas of its infrastructure - or those of its clients - were affected.

The company did not name Lapsus$ or identify who was responsible for the breach.

On its Telegram channel, Lapsus$ posted a screenshot of more than two dozen folders containing what it said was customer source code, including from well-known tech companies.

The authenticity of the screenshot could not immediately be ascertained, but the group has previously stolen source code or other proprietary data from tech heavyweights including Microsoft and Nvidia.

Recently, the group claimed credit for having breached Okta after breaking into one of its contractors.

Lapsus$ has stunned and baffled cybersecurity experts in equal measure with its combination of juvenile antics and high-level access to some of the biggest companies in the world.

The group uses a variety of methods, including bluffing, trickery, and bribes to steal passwords, Microsoft said in a blog post last week.

Following news of the Okta breach, British authorities announced that seven people, aged 16 to 21, had been arrested at some unspecified point in the past and then later released.

The authorities gave few other details but it was around that time that Lapsus$ told its fans "a few of our members" were going on holiday.

Neither the break - nor the arrests - appear to have curbed the group's appetite for leaks.

"We are officially back from a vacation," the group said as it announced the Globant breach.