AWS to invest another US$35 billion in Virginia

To expand data centres.

Amazon Web Services plans to invest another US$35 billion (A$50.3 billion) by 2040 to expand data centres in Virginia.

AWS said the new investment will establish multiple data centre campuses across Virginia.

In 2021, AWS said from 2011 to 2020 it had invested US$35 billion in data centres located in northern Virginia and had 3500 full time employees at its data centres in the state.

Pending approval by state lawmakers, Virginia is developing a new "Mega Data Center Incentive Program," which would allow the company to receive up to a 15-year extension of data centre sales and use tax exemptions on equipment and software.

AWS also will be eligible to receive a state grant of up to US$140 million "for site and infrastructure improvements, workforce development, and other project-related costs."

Amazon in 2018 after a long contest announced northern Virginia would be home to its second headquarters known as "HQ2" and eventually employ more than 25,000 employees.

As of April, Amazon said its headcount assigned to the site was around 5000.

