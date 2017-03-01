AWS outage takes out high-profile sites

Cloud giant Amazon Web Services is currently wrestling with a major fault at its US-East-1 data centre region in North Virginia, which has caused service outages for major internet properties.

The @awscloud Twitter account this morning alerted customers that the S3 offering was "experiencing high error rates."

Apart from certain Amazon services like Twitch, well-known sites with applications and storage in the US-East-1 region are either completely inaccessible or operating slowly.

Impacted sites include Slack, IFTTT, Quora, Adobe, Signal, Pinterest, Zendesk, Heroku, GitLab, AirBnB, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Expedia, and more.

The AWS-hosted downtime detection site isitdownrightnow.com is also not responding.

The S3 fault appears to have had a snowball effect on other AWS services. As of 7.15am AEST, multiple AWS services in the US-East-1 region are disrupted, according to the AWS status page. These include:

Athena

Elastic MapReduce

Kinesis Firehose

Simple Email Service

Simple Storage Service (S3)

WorkMail

Auto Scaling, and

CloudFormation.

Several other important cloud services such as AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Load Balancing, and File System show as having performance issues with increased error rates.

However, the company warned that its dashboard was not functionality properly due to the S3 fault. It advised customers to monitor the banner of the top of the page for updates.

AWS said it believes it has identified the root cause of the S3 outage and was working to repair the problem.

It did not provide an estimated time of resolution.

More to come.