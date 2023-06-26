AWS eyes $300m Sydney data centre under 'Project Echidna'

By on
AWS eyes $300m Sydney data centre under 'Project Echidna'

Exclusive: With 35MW capacity.

Amazon Web Services is hoping to build another $300 million data centre in Sydney’s west under a program of work codenamed ‘Project Echidna’.

The company will need about two years to build and fit out the two-storey data centre, which is intended to support 35.2MW of IT equipment.

AWS isn’t named as the owner in documents sighted by iTnews, but is referred to only as “a leading global company … looking to build a second data centre” at the western Sydney site.

However, iTnews has been able to establish that ‘Project Echidna’ is an AWS project, as well as the cloud provider’s ties to the site.

An adjacent data centre on the same site is currently under construction, and plans for the ‘Project Echidna’ facility are believed to have been in existence since about 2018. 

Heightened demand for data and cloud storage in Sydney had led to the $300 million proposal now being progressed.

AWS had hoped that construction could begin as soon as “early 2023”, suggesting there was some urgency to bring the extra cloud capacity online.

However, it also noted that fitout of the two data floors - a total of 9225m2 of IT space - is likely to be staged, happening as customer demand increases.

It is intended that the new ‘Project Echidna’ facility, as well as the adjacent data centre already under construction, will ultimately be powered by a private onsite substation, to be built by Endeavour Energy.

“Two feed lines would be provided to the substation to offer redundancy,” technical documentation sighted by iTnews states.

Back-up power “would be provided by 19 generators” and AWS also intends to have “distributed lithium-ion batteries … installed in the data halls to provide short term “ride-through” power to the IT equipment while the back-up generators start.”

“Small uninterruptible power systems would also provide battery backup to various other critical systems,” the documents state.

iTnews has elected not to specify the exact site location; AWS, like other operators, generally does not publicise its data centre locations, and prior disclosures have only come out through leaks. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
awsclouddata centerdata centre

Sponsored Whitepapers

Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department

Most Read Articles

AGL Energy is switching its CRM platform to Salesforce

AGL Energy is switching its CRM platform to Salesforce
CBA is shifting to cloud versions of Atlassian software

CBA is shifting to cloud versions of Atlassian software
Macquarie Bank taps Google Cloud for AI work

Macquarie Bank taps Google Cloud for AI work
Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices

Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?