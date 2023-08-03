AWS calls for an emerging technology national advisory group

Amazon Web Services has called for a national advisory group to assess practices and continually review generative AI use within the Australian education system.

In a submission to a senate inquiry, which was established as schools and universities wrestle with how AI and its impacts will fit into the Australian education system, the hyperscaler suggested an examination of teaching and learning methods and assessment practices with respect to emerging technologies.

Among its suggestions is to form an advisory group, meeting quarterly to discuss identified issues or benefits of the technology, leading to the creation of "best practice" advice.

“Alongside continued review of the Australian Qualifications Framework and the Australian Curriculum and Assessment Authority to ensure it is meeting current and future needs, we recommend the creation of a national advisory group co-chaired by nominated delegates from the federal Department of Education and the National AI Centre’s Responsible AI Network," AWS wrote.

“This group would consist of representatives across education systems and sectors, and include industry partners (researchers, technology companies and edutech).

“The group would meet quarterly to: discuss and review regular updates and reports based on insights and innovation within this field by providing relevant use cases within the Australian education sector and from leading overseas education service providers.

“[It would] proactively or reactively address any identified or potential benefits and/or challenges with the use of emerging AI/ML and generative AI technologies in Australia, through thoughtful guidance."

The advisory group would also oversee suggestions for “best practices to appropriately harness their potential in the Australian education sector," in AWS' view.

The company's submission also listed ensuring “technology-neutral consumer protections and sector-specific regulations remain fit for-purpose” as a recommendation, noting that “any national AI strategy should encourage agencies … to assess their statutory authority and current funding levels to ensure they have the resources necessary to protect the public and fulfil their missions.”

It was also suggested “the adoption of risk-based AI governance practices” and working “with the tertiary education sector and appropriate industry partners to design and develop digital literacy and technology competency training”.