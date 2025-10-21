Aware Super moves AI closer with CEO's remit

Industry Super Fund, Aware Super, has made its long-time technology leader part of the executive committee, and shifted the reporting line directly to the CEO.

The fund’s current technology chief of almost nine years, Richard Exton, has has also been given an extended job title, reflecting the fund’s shift in strategic priorities to data and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Exton’s new title is group executive, chief technology and data officer.

He will now report directly to chief executive Deanne Stewart from November 1, rather than the fund’s chief operating officer, Sally Collins.

“This appointment demonstrates how integral AI, data and technology is in supporting our strategic priorities to 2030,” Stewart said in a statement.

The fund confirmed to iTnews that development and deployment of AI will be key deliverables Exton in his new role with a focus on improved efficiency, productivity and more personalised member services.

It declined to reveal specific details of the fund’s upcoming AI transformation projects and initiatives.

Aware’s technology division currently employs around 200 staff that serving the digital needs of its 1.2 million fund members.

Stewart said that the team would “continue to embed AI and digital innovation across the business to deliver even more personalised and secure digital experiences for Aware Super members, with an unwavering focus on retirement outcomes.”

No new technology leadership roles will be created within the organisation to take on any excess workload that will be required of Exton in his new position reporting to the fund’s top executive.

Exton stepped into the CTO role in 2017 and played a pivotal role in many of the fund’s major transformation projects in recent years, including when, in 2023, the fund moved its administration back in-house and lifted it digital capability.

He also led the fund’s platform modernisation project which reduced the fund’s need for infrastructure by one-third.