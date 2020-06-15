Avon to reboot systems hit by cyber incident

Probe continues.

Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co said that its Avon subsidiary plans to reboot over the next week some of its systems affected by a cyber incident while it continues to investigate whether personal data has been exposed.

"However, at this time, it is unlikely that credit card details have been affected, given that its main e-commerce website does not store this information," Natura & Co said in a securities filing without elaborating.

The company announced last Wednesday that Avon was targeted in a cyber incident that partially hit operations, but did not say how its subsidiary was affected and when the problem would be solved.

Natura & Co agreed to buy rival Avon Products via a share swap deal in May 2019, creating the world's fourth-largest pure-play beauty group.

