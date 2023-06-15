Australia's quantum industry prepares grants for early 2024

Australia's government has earmarked early 2024 for the first round of feasibility grants for two new programs of work under the country’s first quantum strategy.

Lead scientist and strategy lead developer Dr Cathy Foley provided further information on the two projects, created as part of the federal government's $60 million quantum investment in the May federal budget.

The Australian Quantum Growth Centre and the Critical Technologies Challenges Program were presented as a ‘North Star’ to champion Australia's quantum sector.

Foley said the emerging technology has potential to shape all facets of Australian industry, noting CSIRO estimates that the industry "could be worth as much as $6.1 billion and employ 19,000 Australians by 2045”.

The two programs that will shape and promote quantum technology in Australia remain “at a stage of early nascent development” but will soon be opened for broader development and feedback.

“There is a formal process that government needs to go through to develop grant guidelines for both programs,” Foley added.

Department of industry, science and resources manager for quantum growth, Jacqueline Cooke said it's anticipated “that applications for round one feasibility grants will open in early 2024” while “successful technology demonstrator projects will commence from late 2025.”

The timeline will also see the Australian Quantum Growth Centre head into the consultation stage in early July 2023, followed by the Critical Technologies Challenges Program through th back half of this year.

Cooke said the Australian Quantum Growth Centre will provide “up to $18.5 million in grant funding over four years for an existing organisation to deliver a range of industry growth services to the sector.”

The centre is intended to support the growth of the quantum technology industry and uplift demand.

“These services might include things like supporting collaborative [research and development] opportunities, undertaking education and awareness activities, increasing international collaboration, export and investment opportunities,” Cooke said.

“The department will consult with the quantum industry and researchers over the coming months to check the design of the program and identify potential improvements.”

An "open competitive process” would be used to award grants.

It is further anticipated “that applications to deliver the centre will open later this year with the centre’s activities commencing from early 2024 until June 2027”.

Meanwhile, the Critical Technologies Challenges Program “will provide up to $36 million in grant funding to address challenges of national significance using quantum technologies, potentially in conjunction with other critical technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence.”

“People need to see the positive impact quantum technology can have to build social licence and to increase the public's familiarity with quantum," Cooke said.

Open to quantum industry players, “it will use a challenge-based innovation approach to drive cooperation and collaboration between quantum researchers, startups and the wider community," Cooke said.

It will also “demonstrate Australian capability, drive private sector demand and de-risk the adoption of quantum technology across the economy."

This grant is expected to be delivered under two challenge rounds, each comprising two stages.