Australia's new cyber affairs ambassador sourced from ASD

The government has appointed Jessica Hunter as its next ambassador for cyber affairs and critical technology.

Jessica Hunter

LinkedIn

Hunter takes over from Hugh Watson, who had been acting ambassador for several months since the departure of Brendan Dowling.

Dowling, who was appointed in 2023, moved from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to Home Affairs in mid-August, to take on the role of deputy secretary critical infrastructure and protective security.

The ambassadorial role was first created in 2017, and initially held by Toby Feakin.

Its newest appointee Hunter is a veteran of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) intelligence agency, with over 20 years of experience.

At ASD, Hunter held the role of first assistant director-general, working at the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) under access and effects.

She has also served overseas at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in the United Kingdom, run by the Britain's Government Communications Headquarters, and been seconded to the United States National Security Agency (NSA) as the deputy Australian liaison officer.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong announced Hunter's appointment on Sunday, saying cyber and critical technology affect all aspects of international relations.

Hunter will lead Australia's engagement internationally on cyber affairs and critical technology issues, while delivering cyber capacity and reslience building, along with incident responses in the region, Wong said.

She will also steer Australia's international engagements under the nation's 2023-2030 cyber security strategy.

This will be focused on Australia being a trusted and inlfuential global cyber leader in Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.

Denmark pioneered the role of a tech and cyber ambassador in 2017, with Australia and Estonia following suit soon after.

Since then, multiple nations including the Netherlands and the United States, have appointed cyber and tech diplomats, charged with industry engagement and with security matters in their purview.