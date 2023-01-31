Australia's first cyber ambassador moves on

Tobias Feakin (left) with assistant minister for foreign affairs Tim Watts.
Wrapped up at the end of last year.

Australia’s first cyber ambassador, Tobias Feakin, has announced his retirement.

Feakin was first appointed to the role in 2016. At the time, he said his focus would be on combatting international cyber crime, and advocating against censorship.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Feakin said he wound up his time as ambassador for cyber affairs and critical technology at the end of 2022.

“When I took on this role, I was the first person with the title. Now, every likeminded country, and even some of those with whom we don't always see eye to eye with, have an equivalent position," Feakin wrote.

The $100 million the Australian government has invested “to build cyber and tech capacity with our Indo-Pacific partners” means Australia is now “delivering over 100 such projects that create positive economic and security outcomes in the region", he added.

“The scene is set for a successor to continue Australia’s leadership in this space and seize opportunities to take it to new heights."

Prior to assuming the ambassador role, Feakin was the founding chief of the International Cyber Policy Centre at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

He was also one of the architects of the federal government's cyber security strategy that established the post of ambassador for cyber affairs and critical technology.

iTnews has approached the Department of Foreign Affairs for comment.

