Australian Unity elevates data focus with new GM role

Australian Unity is bringing Bupa’s director of data technology Craig Rowlands into a newly-created general manager of enterprise data role.

Craig Rowlands.

The company, which has operations spanning health insurance, home care, banking and wealth, said Rowlands will join from August 7.

A spokesperson told iTnews that the general manager of enterprise data is a senior role with its technology and digital operations.

The company set up a new group technology function last year, and brought in Mark Gay from QBE Insurance to lead it.

Rowlands joins after an almost two-year stint at Bupa. He has also held data and information management roles at Medibank and Latitude Financial Services (including when it was known as GE Capital).

Australian Unity said in a statement that Rowlands’ “data-centric approach, proven track record across multi-industry sectors, allied to his breadth of data and analytics knowledge, uniquely positions him to deliver a data strategy and roadmap aligned to our business objectives.”

Rowlands is also expected to play “an important role in the growth and transformation of the group’s technology functions,” group executive for technology Mark Gay said.

“Improving and advancing Australian Unity’s digital technologies has the potential to increase our productivity, growth and engagement with our members and customers,” Gay said.

“Rowlands has held senior leadership positions in technology, and he will bring new insights into how we can leverage data analysis and technology to support our customers.”