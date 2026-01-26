Australian Public Service plans whole-of-gov "learning technology ecosystem"

By
Follow google news

Won't mandate a single vendor system.

Federal departments and agencies are set to benefit from a whole-of-government learning technology ecosystem, after 37 agencies came together on draft “user, business and system requirements”.

Australian Public Service plans whole-of-gov "learning technology ecosystem"

The Australian Public Service Academy, which is part of the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet, is spearheading the large-scale learning and development (L&D) initiative.

Exactly what the “One-APS learning technology ecosystem” – as it’s being called – will look like from a systems perspective is now being explored with industry.

However, this comes after a “co-design” process that involved over 220 people drawn from 37 Commonwealth agencies, including “learners, L&D staff and leadership”, according to request for information documentation.

At present, there is considerable variation between departments and agencies in terms of the human resources and learning systems they use, although some vendors – such as Acorn PLMS – count a number of agencies as customers.

A core goal of the “One-APS” system is to enable “interoperability and integration” across Commonwealth entities’ L&D environments.

However, its scope is not limited to establishing an integration or middleware layer between existing systems.

The request for information states that it is exploring “opportunities to establish compatible systems across agencies for cohesive user navigation, shared data” but also “scalable core solutions that can support multiple agencies”.

However, the project is not intended to establish a single core L&D system that all departments and agencies will be mandated to use.

After Digital Nation asked the APS Academy question about the project last week, it published a blog post late Friday to clarify its intentions for the new ecosystem.

“We anticipate that a successful ‘One-APS' learning ecosystem will not be based on sharing the same systems and technologies, but instead will require various solutions which agencies adopt, are able to connect, and exchange data, so that information can be shared and users can navigate a seamless, cohesive experience across systems,” it said.

“Enabling learners to navigate multiple touchpoints through a connected, integrated, or fully seamless experience would help eliminate barriers to rapid capability development, fostering a more agile and high-performing APS workforce.”

The APS Academy also to enable integration with the broader human resources stack operated by departments and agencies, covering “systems, performance management, payment systems, capability frameworks and opportunity marketplaces,” the request for information states.

Such an integrated system, if realised, could transform the government’s understanding of skills and capability development across departmental and agency operations.

It could also aid with staff mobility which has become a priority federal authorities to help meet shifting requirements for skills.

“Learners want a profile that follows them across agencies, ensuring continuity and personalisation throughout their careers,” the APS Academy said.

“This, in turn, could centralise reporting for predictive capability insights.”

The Academy also said that L&D staff across government would be able to more easily share and repurpose materials between agencies.

“L&D staff would like better utilisation of authoring applications that allow the network to support cross collaboration when creating learning experiences,” it said, adding that this “can help reduce duplication” of effort.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
australian public servicegovernmenthrldskills

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Dept of Industry reviews its extended ERP stack

Dept of Industry reviews its extended ERP stack
Eightfold sued for helping companies secretly score job seekers

Eightfold sued for helping companies secretly score job seekers
State of HR Tech

State of HR Tech
Chemist Warehouse's AI tool for HR becoming a "standard pattern"

Chemist Warehouse's AI tool for HR becoming a "standard pattern"
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?