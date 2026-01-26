Australian Public Service plans whole-of-gov "learning technology ecosystem"

Federal departments and agencies are set to benefit from a whole-of-government learning technology ecosystem, after 37 agencies came together on draft “user, business and system requirements”.

The Australian Public Service Academy, which is part of the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet, is spearheading the large-scale learning and development (L&D) initiative.

Exactly what the “One-APS learning technology ecosystem” – as it’s being called – will look like from a systems perspective is now being explored with industry.

However, this comes after a “co-design” process that involved over 220 people drawn from 37 Commonwealth agencies, including “learners, L&D staff and leadership”, according to request for information documentation.

At present, there is considerable variation between departments and agencies in terms of the human resources and learning systems they use, although some vendors – such as Acorn PLMS – count a number of agencies as customers.

A core goal of the “One-APS” system is to enable “interoperability and integration” across Commonwealth entities’ L&D environments.

However, its scope is not limited to establishing an integration or middleware layer between existing systems.

The request for information states that it is exploring “opportunities to establish compatible systems across agencies for cohesive user navigation, shared data” but also “scalable core solutions that can support multiple agencies”.

However, the project is not intended to establish a single core L&D system that all departments and agencies will be mandated to use.

After Digital Nation asked the APS Academy question about the project last week, it published a blog post late Friday to clarify its intentions for the new ecosystem.

“We anticipate that a successful ‘One-APS' learning ecosystem will not be based on sharing the same systems and technologies, but instead will require various solutions which agencies adopt, are able to connect, and exchange data, so that information can be shared and users can navigate a seamless, cohesive experience across systems,” it said.

“Enabling learners to navigate multiple touchpoints through a connected, integrated, or fully seamless experience would help eliminate barriers to rapid capability development, fostering a more agile and high-performing APS workforce.”

The APS Academy also to enable integration with the broader human resources stack operated by departments and agencies, covering “systems, performance management, payment systems, capability frameworks and opportunity marketplaces,” the request for information states.

Such an integrated system, if realised, could transform the government’s understanding of skills and capability development across departmental and agency operations.

It could also aid with staff mobility which has become a priority federal authorities to help meet shifting requirements for skills.

“Learners want a profile that follows them across agencies, ensuring continuity and personalisation throughout their careers,” the APS Academy said.

“This, in turn, could centralise reporting for predictive capability insights.”

The Academy also said that L&D staff across government would be able to more easily share and repurpose materials between agencies.

“L&D staff would like better utilisation of authoring applications that allow the network to support cross collaboration when creating learning experiences,” it said, adding that this “can help reduce duplication” of effort.