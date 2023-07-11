Australian public schools to workshop framework for generative AI use

A draft framework that would allow some use of ChatGPT in government schools is set to be shopped to principals, teachers, parents and students within weeks.

Federal education minister Jason Clare told Sky News on Sunday that educational applications of generative AI had been a recent discussion topic among education ministers.

That appears to be a reference to the regular education ministers meeting (EMM); the July meeting notes discussions about “the work of the national artificial intelligence (AI) taskforce, which was tasked to develop an evidence-informed framework for Australian education systems and schools to guide the use of generative AI tools.”

“Ministers agreed that the national AI taskforce will undertake consultation on a draft AI framework for schools,” a communique record of the meeting states.

“This work will commence shortly and be brought back for final consideration by ministers at the next EMM.”

Clare suggested that the draft framework is now complete, and almost ready to be workshopped.

“We've developed a draft framework about how this could be rolled out in schools next year, and we'll put that out in the next couple of weeks to get feedback from teachers and principals and parents and students,” Clare said.

Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT are mostly banned in government schools, though there’s been pressure to lift the ban, particularly as it becomes apparent how private schools are using the tools.

The federal government has so far published only interim guidance on how its agencies might be able to use the technology.

Some agencies have formed their own view while waiting for more prescriptive whole-of-government advice.

From an education perspective, Clare believed students in government schools would ultimately need and benefit from exposure to the technology.

“This is the sort of thing that students are going to need to learn how to use properly,” he said.

“You can't just put it away and assume that students won't use it, but at the same time, I want to make sure that students are getting the marks they deserve and can't use it to cheat.

“I also want to make sure that privacy is protected. The last thing we want is our children on ChatGPT putting things in, and then in the afternoon, they get an ad on TikTok or on Snapchat, based on the information they put in.”

Clare said that schools may need to alter the way students are examined or assessed, depending on how generative AI evolves.