Australian Human Rights Commission wants an IT upgrade

By on
Australian Human Rights Commission wants an IT upgrade

Asks for help to audit its environment and scope work.

The Australian Human Rights Commission is hoping for a major upgrade of its IT systems, after “minimal investment” in technology over the past five-to-10 years.

The commission has called in outside help to audit and map its IT environment as it stands, and to craft a business case to be put in front of the government towards the end of the financial year.

The AHRC said its current systems meant it is “not working as efficiently as we need to, to ensure the financial sustainability of the commission.”

“There are still a lot of manual forms and processes and disconnected systems,” it said in a brief tender released at the end of last week.

“The commission has theopportunity to put a request for investment in our infrastructure platforms and systems (both software and hardware) to support us into the next five-to-10 years.”

The AHRC said it did have some cloud systems in use, including Azure for some infrastructure, and Dynamics CRM, “which is only used in one team of the commission at this stage”.

It also uses Unit4 for enterprise resource planning, but said the platform is confined to finance and payroll only.

The AHRC will pay a consultancy up to $150,000 to conduct a review and draft a business case outlining “investment requirements in the future development of the commissions IT infrastructure and systems.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ahrccloudgovernmenthardwaresoftwarestrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Defence urged to use open architecture approach for IT

Defence urged to use open architecture approach for IT
Home Affairs tech still needs work: O&#8217;Neil

Home Affairs tech still needs work: O’Neil
SAP to embed ChatGPT in products

SAP to embed ChatGPT in products
OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?