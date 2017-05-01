Australian govt sends first test e-invoice

By on
Australian govt sends first test e-invoice

Cheque's in the email.

The federal Industry department has for the first time electronically invoiced a private sector recipient after a national standard for e-invoicing was approved last year.

The agency sent the test invoice to an unnamed grant recipient via the MessageXchange B2B cloud messaging service, which handles electronic data interchange for large Australian enterprises.

"E-invoicing will deliver benefits to our suppliers, including grant recipients, but it will also allow the department to streamline its internal accounts payable processes," agency chief operating officer Michael Schwager said in a statement.

"These in turn will generate efficiencies and improve the timeliness of payments to suppliers.”

In the works since 2015, the e-invoice standard was given the all-clear by a joint public-private sector group, led by the Digital Business Council, in August last year.

The framework uses the open standard OASIS ebMS version 3.0 to securely deliver payloads. It supports message-level encryption, payload compression, and receipt and delivery notifications.

While the standard has yet to see widespread adoption, the Digital Business Council believes e-invoicing could save Australian businesses between $7 to $10 billion a year through greater efficiencies and more timely payments.

The council hopes the open standards model underpinning the framework will see it used for international transactions as well.

It has been working on facilitating international interoperability since January this year, and has developed a policy for using business identifiers (PUBI) based on international standards and input from organisations such as OASIS and the Pan European Public Procurement Online and Electronic Simple Networked Services (e-SENS).

The council's PUBI would see Australian business numbers (ABNs) recognised as identifiers for e-invoicing, along with global location numbers (GLNs) and the data universal numbering system (DUNS) developed by Dun & Bradstreet.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
einvoice finance government governmentit messagexchange

Most Read Articles

'Can you hear me?' phone scam reaches Australia

'Can you hear me?' phone scam reaches Australia
The IT flaw that left an Aussie natsec agency base open to attack

The IT flaw that left an Aussie natsec agency base open to attack
Webroot bricks Windows PCs after flagging system files as malware

Webroot bricks Windows PCs after flagging system files as malware
Telstra ordered to pay court costs for five rivals

Telstra ordered to pay court costs for five rivals
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?