Australian government to vet 5G, 6G security in new lab

The government is moving ahead with a lab that will be used to check the interoperability and security of 5G equipment and protocols, as well as emerging 6G technology.

The ‘Secure G’ Connectivity Test Lab was first announced in the digital economy strategy 2030, unveiled back in 2021.

Now, Home Affairs has launched a bid to find an operator for the lab, for at least an initial two-year period.

The department said a 2022 scoping study and market research activity this year had informed the direction for the lab.

In tender documents, Home Affairs said it wants vendors, service providers and researchers to test equipment and protocols in the lab “in return for providing key information and findings to the Commonwealth.”

One area the government wants data is on the capabilities of open radio access networks or Open RAN, an architectural option that could be favoured in future co-funding arrangements for mobile network expansion.

Home Affairs said the lab could also contribute to “supply chain diversification” options, including the entry of new players in the Australian market.

The security of 5G networks has been on the government’s radar since it banned Huawei and ZTE from domestic 5G networks back in 2018.