Australian Federal Court dismisses suit against Google

By on
Australian Federal Court dismisses suit against Google

Consumers not misled about personal data use.

Australia's competition regulator said on Friday its lawsuit against Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising had been dismissed by a court.

The proceedings, initiated by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission in July 2020, alleged Google did not explicitly take consent from users about a change made in 2016 that combined personal information in Google accounts with activity on non-Google sites that use its technology to display advertisements.

The Federal Court, however, found that the notification which allowed users to accept policy changes was not misleading since Google "only implemented the steps with their (users') informed consent", the regulator said.

"The court also noted that Google did not reduce account holders' rights under the privacy policy."

Google Australia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
googleprivacystrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA opens third tech hub

CBA opens third tech hub
Woolworths lets staff go 'shopping' for data

Woolworths lets staff go 'shopping' for data
Chemist Warehouse lands new CIO

Chemist Warehouse lands new CIO
Services Australia to shed up to 2000 ICT contractors by mid-2023

Services Australia to shed up to 2000 ICT contractors by mid-2023

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?