Australian Electoral Commission hits go on generative AI

By
Follow google news

Outsources drafting of strategy, roadmap and costed business case.

The Australian Electoral Commission will have a draft strategy and roadmap to accelerate its adoption of generative AI by mid-June.

Australian Electoral Commission hits go on generative AI

The commission will outsource the work, including a “business case that sets out the investment required to deliver on the roadmap”, according to tender documents.

It will allow up to 16 weeks for the drafts to be prepared, meaning it should have a documented idea of how it intends to progress with the technology by mid-2026.

It’s not clear if the AEC has done any internal scoping work to inform the strategy and roadmap, which could be used as the basis for the documentation.

An AEC spokesperson declined to comment on any aspect of the project, citing the early stage of the procurement process.

The commission’s AI transparency statement [pdf] indicates it is relatively nascent in terms of its adoption of generative AI to date, with use cases focused around Microsoft ‘copilots’, speech-to-text and AI image generation.

A key challenge appears to be balancing adoption of the technology with its remit of ensuring electoral integrity.

“Public trust in the AEC is crucial for maintaining confidence in electoral processes and results, which is essential for defending Australia's democracy,” according to the transparency statement.

“In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, meeting community and stakeholder expectations is increasingly complex.”

Whichever consultancy prepares the generative AI strategy, roadmap and costed business case will also have input into the proposed “tech stack, staff training and governance” to support the broader use of generative AI.

It’s unclear whether the draft business case will be a useful input into any request for federal budget funding, given the overlapping timeframes.

Federal budget funding for technology projects last year was slim, although the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook (MYEFO) handed down by the government just before Christmas featured increased funding for IT work generally.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
aiaustralian electoral commissionemerging techgovernment

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Zara turns to AI to generate fashion imagery

Zara turns to AI to generate fashion imagery
Cochlear pilots voice-to-text Salesforce integration for lead management

Cochlear pilots voice-to-text Salesforce integration for lead management
Audit Office of NSW and Data61 explore AI for gov auditing

Audit Office of NSW and Data61 explore AI for gov auditing
Suncorp creates a "clear execution roadmap" for agentic AI

Suncorp creates a "clear execution roadmap" for agentic AI
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?