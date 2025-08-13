Australian court rules partly against Apple, Google in Epic Games lawsuit

By

Tech giants contemplate next steps.

An Australian court found the smartphone app stores of Apple and Google-owned Android were uncompetitive, local media reported, in a partial victory for Fortnite game developer Epic Games against the tech giants.

Australian court rules partly against Apple, Google in Epic Games lawsuit

Amid a years-long legal dispute brought by Epic against the dominant smartphone makers in several jurisdictions around the world, Australia's Federal Court found the phone makers' app stores had no protections against anti-competitive behaviour, the reports said.

Epic Games had claimed Apple and Google's fees for downloads of its games were too high, and that the phone makers made it impossible for users to download its alternative app store.

The Australian judgment, which ran to 2000 pages, was not released by the court, but media said a judge's summary included the finding that the smartphone companies had not intentionally breached the law.

In a post on X, Epic said the Australian court "just found that Apple and Google abuse their control over app distribution and in-app payments to limit competition".

Epic is a US-based games studio with backing from China's Tencent.

"The Epic Games Store and Fortnite will come to iOS in Australia!" the Epic post said. "This is a win for developers and consumers in Australia!"

Apple said in a statement it welcomed the court's rejection of some of Epic's claims, but strongly disagreed with its ruling on others.

"Apple faces fierce competition in every market where we operate," the California-based tech giant said.

A Google statement said the company welcomed the court's rejection of some Epic Games claims but "we disagree with the court's characterisation of our billing policies and practices, as well as its findings regarding some of our historical partnerships, which were all shaped in a fiercely competitive mobile landscape".

"We will review the full decision when we receive it and assess our next steps."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
appleepicgooglesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it&#8217;s too late
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it’s too late
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac turns to AIOps and event-driven automation

Westpac turns to AIOps and event-driven automation
OpenAI launches GPT-5 to 700m ChatGPT users

OpenAI launches GPT-5 to 700m ChatGPT users
ANZ 'redefines' institutional data service with Gemini AI

ANZ 'redefines' institutional data service with Gemini AI
Job seekers had payments cancelled unlawfully by gov IT system

Job seekers had payments cancelled unlawfully by gov IT system
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?