Australia to launch inquiry into big tech's behaviour

By on
Australia to launch inquiry into big tech's behaviour

Under threat of even more legislation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will today announce a parliamentary inquiry into the behaviour of the world's largest technology companies and the need for new legislation.

Australia has led global efforts to reign in the powers of the likes of Alphabet and Facebook, installing legislation that has been heralded as a model for others to copy.

Raising the possibility of additional regulation, Morrison will say on Wednesday that the new inquiry will have a wide scope, but will include asking the committee lawmakers to investigate the algorithms used by social media platforms, how the companies verify identification and age and the extent to which restrictions on these are being enforced.

"Big tech has big questions to answer," Morrison will say, according to extracts of his planned announcement, seen by Reuters.

"Big tech created these platforms, they have a responsibility to ensure they’re safe."

The announcement of a new inquiry is likely to stoke tensions between Australia's government and Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta, and Google.

Earlier this year Australia implemented tough new legislation that made both tech companies pay local media for content, while Canberra has proposed laws that would force them to share the identities of people with anonymous accounts if another person accuses them of defamation.

When Australia proposed legislation forcing both companies to pay local media for news content, Google threatened to close its Australian search engine, while Facebook cut all third-party content from Australian accounts for more than a week.

Both eventually struck deals with Australian media companies after a series of amendments to the legislation were offered.

The committee in charge of the new inquiry will report back its findings by February 15, 2022.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
australia big legislation morrison software tech

Sponsored Whitepapers

The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider

Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider
Telcos get new powers to block malicious SMS scams at scale

Telcos get new powers to block malicious SMS scams at scale
Macquarie Bank shoots for eight technology 'north stars' for 2025

Macquarie Bank shoots for eight technology 'north stars' for 2025
Westpac rolls out new banking app to Android users

Westpac rolls out new banking app to Android users

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?