Australia to autonomously collect data in Southern Ocean

By on
Australia to autonomously collect data in Southern Ocean

Plans USV trial from late 2023.

Australia is set to trial an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the Southern Ocean to collect data such as on local conditions “in real-time or near real-time”.

The government, through The Australian Antarctic Division, has gone to tender for a USV that can “complete autonomous ocean science missions lasting from three to six months” and cover “distances exceeding 3000 nautical miles.”

It is hoping to conduct an initial trial “between October 2023 and March 2024”.

“This trial will focus on USV performance in ice-free waters, with one goal being to assess manoeuvrability and control features of the USV to determine the feasibility of a follow up trials incorporating sea-ice interaction,” tender documents state.

“Pending the successful outcome of the 2023-24 trial, a second trial will occur between July 2024 and June 2025 with complimentary mission objectives.”

Only the first trial will be covered by an initial supplier agreement; “the extension option will be exercised only if the second trial period is assessed as worthwhile,” the government said.

The government stated an intention to establish “a suite of autonomous monitoring and research capabilities” as part of its 2022 update to the Australian Antarctic Strategy.

Data collected autonomously is envisioned to be added to the Australian Antarctic Data Centre (AADC), an internet-based open data resource.

Australia has previously flagged the use of drones to collect data that could be added to a digital twin of Antarctica.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
antarctichardwareusv

Sponsored Whitepapers

Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk

Events

Most Read Articles

Infineon ready to spend billions on acquisitions

Infineon ready to spend billions on acquisitions
Victoria to replace wireless myki readers as 3G shutdown nears

Victoria to replace wireless myki readers as 3G shutdown nears
Intel splits graphic chips unit into two

Intel splits graphic chips unit into two
Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store

Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?