Australia takes another step toward a central bank digital currency

By

Under Project Acacia.

Australia's central bank said on Thursday it was taking another major step toward a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) with a range of industry partners pursuing projects using real money and assets for the first time.

Australia takes another step toward a central bank digital currency

The Reserve Bank of Australia said its "Project Acacia" initiative would test 19 pilot cases involving money and assets, along with five proof-of-concept use cases involving simulated transactions.

The trials involve a range of asset classes, including fixed income, private markets, trade receivables and carbon credits. Proposed settlement assets include CBDCs, stablecoins and bank deposit tokens, as well as new ways of using commercial banks' existing deposits at the RBA.

The platforms include Hedera, Redbelly, R3 Corda, Canvas Connect and other compatible networks. Testing will occur over the next six months, with a report due in the first half of next year, the RBA said.

"The use cases selected in this project will help us to better understand how innovations in central bank and private digital money, alongside payments infrastructure, might help to uplift the functioning of wholesale financial markets in Australia," said Brad Jones, an RBA assistant governor overseeing the financial system.

The RBA is concentrating on wholesale uses for a digital currency, having decided there was no economic benefit in an official retail cryptocurrency.

According to the central bank, the benefits of a wholesale CBDC include reducing counterparty and operational risks, freeing up collateral, increasing transparency and auditability and reducing costs for institutions and customers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cdbccryptocurrencyfinancial servicessoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance
Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance
Service Over Signatures: The Truth About No Lock-In IT
Service Over Signatures: The Truth About No Lock-In IT
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA using facial recognition logins to verify disputed payments

CBA using facial recognition logins to verify disputed payments
nib develops Cortex-powered AI to streamline data migration

nib develops Cortex-powered AI to streamline data migration
Australia takes another step toward a central bank digital currency

Australia takes another step toward a central bank digital currency
ANZ's group executive of technology Gerard Florian to retire

ANZ's group executive of technology Gerard Florian to retire
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?