Australia Post's CIO has left

Australia Post’s chief information officer Munro Farmer has left after over three-and-a-half years in the role.

Munro Farmer (Credit: LinkedIn)

Farmer announced his departure in a LinkedIn post yesterday, which iTnews confirmed with an Australia Post spokesperson.

He left the organisation at the end of last week and is understood to have announced his intention to depart back in July.

“Last Friday, I wrapped up at Australia Post after nine years and a further eight years in the group with the StarTrack and Australian air Express businesses,” Farmer wrote.

“I have had the privilege of working with many great people during that time, fulfilled a number of roles, including CIO for the last three years, and had incredible opportunities to work on many interesting challenges, supporting our people, business and community.

“I’m very grateful to my teams, colleagues, leadership, and partners, past and present for all the support over the years.”

Farmer was elevated to the groupwide CIO role in March 2020, though the change went largely under the radar until months later.

iTnews understands no announcement has been made internally around a replacement for Farmer.

Australia Post appointed Michael McNamara as executive general manager of digital, technology and data back in July.

The position is distinct from the CIO’s, however; Farmer’s reporting line as CIO was to McNamara.

Farmer wrote that he would be taking “a short break to recharge, before exploring exciting new opportunities” outside of the postal service.