Australia Post modernisation will involve digital uplift

A planned modernisation of Australia Post is likely to involve an uplift in technology systems and digital capabilities, including self-serve kiosks located outside of the post office network.

While digitisation generally is identified as the cause of declines in mail volimes and revenue that threatens Australia Post’s viability, it also presents opportunities for the organisation to change, according to a discussion paper released by the government. [pdf]

Though not a blueprint for the organisation’s future - that will come later - the paper suggests technology investment, particularly in “new and improved apps and online services”, is needed to improve customer interactions and make tracking of mail items more accurate.

It also suggests using self-service and mobile technology to expand the retail presence of Australia Post.

“This could include more flexible, accessible and convenient formats such as parcel lockers and self-service vending machines,” it said, adding that investing in digital infrastructure could improve “customer experience and speed-to-service.”

For business customers, the paper suggests “investing in customer experience and eCommerce services” as well as in “new parcel facilities, technology and high-tech tracking so businesses can take advantage of the ecommerce boom.”

The paper notes that Australia Post is in the early stages of a point-of-sale modernisation project called POST+, though this would benefit only the existing retail network.

iTnews has previously reported on the planned POS modernisation, though at that time the technology direction was unclear.

“The new solution is being tested in selected post offices ahead of the full launch commencing in mid-2023,” it states.

Many of the ideas in the paper reflect experimentation that Australia Post is already known to have done, though it’s not clear if many of the experiments progressed to full-scale deployments.

iTnews has previously revealed a number of these projects, including a digital twin to detect and intervene on parcel and mail delivery problems, and an AI-powered parcel lodgement kiosk.

Submissions to the consultation close April 27.