Australia Post experiences online services outage

Australia Post customers spent several hours on Monday unable to access MyPost Business and MyPost Consumer online services or track parcels due to a "technical issue".

The issues appeared to start at around 11am AEDT; Australia Post issued a social media update suggesting the problems had been overcome a bit after 2pm.

iTnews understands the three-hour outage was triggered by a change made by a third-party vendor used by Australia Post.

“Earlier today, a now resolved technical issue impacted MyPost Business and MyPost Consumer online services and our customers’ ability to track their parcels," a spokesperson said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank our customers for their patience while our teams worked hard to resolve the issue."

Australia Post stated on its social media page its “team will continue to monitor the issue closely”.

Earlier, Australia Post customers reported 404s and error code 502s displaying when trying to access apps and websites.