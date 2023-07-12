Australia Post brings in new digital, tech and data executive

By on
Australia Post brings in new digital, tech and data executive
Image credit: LinkedIn.

Started this week.

Australia Post has a new executive general manager of digital, technology and data, with Michael McNamara joining the organisation from Digital Victoria earlier this week.

McNamara picks up a number of responsibilities that previously came under Leonie Valentine, Australia Post’s executive general manager of customer experience and technology, which was created at the end of 2021.

Valentine left Australia Post in February this year.

Her LinkedIn states that she “led a team of 3000 professionals across customer services, identity and financial services, digital channels, data science, product engineering, program management, BPO [business process outsourcing] and IT”.

In addition, it also states she was “responsible for driving [Australia] Post’s digital technology modernisation strategy” and that she “worked with key executives to build a business-led technology roadmap that will deliver the Post26 strategy.”

McNamara - whose former roles include group CIO of Services Australia - comes to Australia Post at a time when it is implementing a “new operating model” for its corporate support functions, which aligns to its broader Post26 strategy.

Within one of six strategic priorities outlined for Post26 is a desire to “simplify operations and systems”; another priority is to “create market leading digital experiences.”

McNamara is only in his third day at Australia Post, though it’s understood he’ll have some input into the way the new operating model shapes the organisation’s digital, technology and data functions.

He comes to Australia Post from Digital Victoria, the digital arm within the Department of Premier and Cabinet. where he was the first ever CEO.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
australia postgovernmenttraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian

Events

Most Read Articles

NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission appoints its first CIO

NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission appoints its first CIO
APRA finds its first chief data officer

APRA finds its first chief data officer
Defence finds its next CIO

Defence finds its next CIO
Zepto announces new CTO

Zepto announces new CTO

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?