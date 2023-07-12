Australia Post brings in new digital, tech and data executive

Australia Post has a new executive general manager of digital, technology and data, with Michael McNamara joining the organisation from Digital Victoria earlier this week.

McNamara picks up a number of responsibilities that previously came under Leonie Valentine, Australia Post’s executive general manager of customer experience and technology, which was created at the end of 2021.

Valentine left Australia Post in February this year.

Her LinkedIn states that she “led a team of 3000 professionals across customer services, identity and financial services, digital channels, data science, product engineering, program management, BPO [business process outsourcing] and IT”.

In addition, it also states she was “responsible for driving [Australia] Post’s digital technology modernisation strategy” and that she “worked with key executives to build a business-led technology roadmap that will deliver the Post26 strategy.”

McNamara - whose former roles include group CIO of Services Australia - comes to Australia Post at a time when it is implementing a “new operating model” for its corporate support functions, which aligns to its broader Post26 strategy.

Within one of six strategic priorities outlined for Post26 is a desire to “simplify operations and systems”; another priority is to “create market leading digital experiences.”

McNamara is only in his third day at Australia Post, though it’s understood he’ll have some input into the way the new operating model shapes the organisation’s digital, technology and data functions.

He comes to Australia Post from Digital Victoria, the digital arm within the Department of Premier and Cabinet. where he was the first ever CEO.