Australia Post brings Adobe into customer experience transformation

Will use AI capabilities to scale its content production.

Australia Post is set to use Adobe software as part of its customer experience transformation program to improve how customers engage with its digital services.

The postal service will use “the full capabilities of Adobe to unify creativity, marketing and AI to deliver personalised customer experiences at scale,” it said in a statement.

The end result is expected to be twofold.

Customers’ digital interactions will be more tailored, “helping them complete transactions quickly and easily,” Australia Post said.

On the backend, the Adobe platforms will connect creative and marketing teams for “streamlined content production workflows”.

Teams will also be able to use generative AI capabilities in Adobe “to scale the production of standout content for digital marketing and ecommerce,” Australia Post said.

Executive general manager of enterprise services Michael McNamara added that “by using AI and real-time data, we can better understand what customers need, tailor services to suit them, and make every interaction simpler and more efficient.”

The customer experience transformation has previously seen Australia Post adopt a Salesforce stack as well as technology from Microsoft.

The transformation - abbreviated to CXT in Australia Post’s most recent annual report [pdf] - is described as a major enterprise-wide and cross-functional program intended to improve the experience of both senders and receivers of mail and parcels.

It is also considered to be a key technical enabler for the organisation’s Post26 strategy, which aims to set Australia Post up for the future, including by establishing itself as “the partner of choice for ecommerce deliveries”.

Digital Nation is seeking additional comment on the Adobe products to be implemented, and on whether Adobe technology already plays some role in Australia Post’s digital service delivery.

