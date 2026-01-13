Aussie teenager charged with swatting US retailers and educational institutions

The Australian Federal Police said a NSW teenager has been charged with making multiple hoax calls to major education and retail institutions in the United States.

Computer seized by AFP in regional NSW, belonging to the alleged swatter teen.

AFP said the calls were "swatting", which is when hoax calls are placed to emergency services, to cause police special weapons and tactics (SWAT) units to respond to events such as active armed offender incidents.

The teen is alleged to have made several swatting reports that falsely claimed mass shootings were taking place at retailers and educational institutions in the US.

AFP received intelligence from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the Australia-based teenager, who is alleged to be a member of "a decentralised online crime network suspected of being linked to swatting in the US."

An AFP raid on a house in regional NSW on December 18 last year saw the police seize electronic devices and a pistol.

The charges follow the establishment of AFP's Taskforce Pompilid (spider wasp) in October last year, set up to target male online offenders who attempt to coerce young girls into carrying out serious acts of violence on themselves, their siblings and pets, as a twisted form of gamification.

Acting AFP assistant commissioner Graeme Marshall said the young boy from regional NSW allegedly caused widespread alarm and turmoil to thousands of people, businesses and services in the United States, with significant financial implications.

“These perpetrators, often young males aged from 11-25, are engaging in crime types such as swatting, doxxing and hacking to achieve status, notoriety and recognition in their online groups," Marshall said.

On top of being in possession of the prohibited firearm, the teenarger has been charged with 12 counts of using a telecommunications network with the intention of committing a serious offence.

The offences carry maximum sentences of 14 and five years imprisonment, respectively.

AFP did not name the boy, who first appeared in a NSW Children's Court today, due to his age.