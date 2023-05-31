Aussie Broadband buys Uniti's NBN customer base

Aussie Broadband has bought the NBN customer base of Uniti Group and will start to migrate users from mid next month.

A spokesperson confirmed the acquisition to iTnews and said it covered “over 15,000 customers”.

Uniti, and its sub-brands FuzeNet and Harbour ISP, unveiled the change on their respective websites on Wednesday.

“Uniti's parent group Uniti Group Limited has finalised a deal with Aussie Broadband to acquire all current NBN internet services,” a statement read.

“This means that once the migration is complete and you receive completion communications, Aussie Broadband will be your new internet service provider.

“Our teams are working closely together to ensure that the transition process is as seamless and stress-free as possible.

“We understand that change can be difficult, but both parties are committed to making this process as smooth as possible for our valued customers.”

Aussie Broadband’s spokesperson said that it anticipated migrating customers over between “the second half of June and … mid-late July.”

“Aussie Broadband will honour Uniti Group customers' existing plans, including any time-limited discounts or promotions they might have on their account,” the spokesperson told iTnews.

“Aussie Broadband will shortly reach out to these customers with more information, including onboarding information, and guidance on setting up a MyAussie account.”

Aussie Broadband did not address a question from iTnews as to how much the company had paid for the customer base acquisition.

Uniti Group was bought out last year and delisted from the ASX.