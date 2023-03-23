Aussie Broadband boosts Netflix performance with terabit cache

By on
"Being racked and commissioned".

Aussie Broadband is in the process of adding 1Tbps of capacity to its local Netflix cache.

The company said in a blog post that it intended to “boost the network’s total capacity for Netflix content by almost 140 percent”, with servers “in the process of being racked and commissioned.”

This would enable it to “handle tens of thousands of additional simultaneous streams for users,” it said.

Aussie Broadband said the move continues growth in its suite of on-net caches generally.

“The company directly peers with multiple major content distribution networks, including but not limited to: Akamai, Amazon, Cloudfront, Activision-Blizzard, Cloudflare, Facebook, Fetch, Google, Oracle, Edgecast, Microsoft, Twitch, Netflix, and more,” it said.

It added that the local cache capacity upgrades form part of broader capacity upgrade works, which also cover additional inter-capital transmission capacity, Google interconnection capacity, as well as extra international capacity via Singapore.

