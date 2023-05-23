Aussie Broadband appoints first-ever CIO

Aussie Broadband has appointed Anna Clive as its first ever chief information officer to lead the telecommunication company’s IT operations

Clive wrote in a LinkedIn post that she had joined the telco.

An Aussie Broadband spokesperson told iTnews that Clive is “its first ever chief information officer”.

She will have “oversight across Aussie Broadband's enterprise, strategic projects and software teams," the spokesperson said.

“Anna will be part of our executive suite and will report into our managing director Phillip Britt, working alongside our chief technology officer John Reisinger and the rest of our executive leadership team to help chart Aussie into a new phase of growth.”

Clive joins Aussie Broadband from Australian blockchain company BTC Markets where she held the chief operating officer (COO) role for close to a year-and-a-half.

Clive has also held the COO role at software development Thryv Australia, and worked at Deloitte Consulting for close to a decade in various strategic and operational roles.