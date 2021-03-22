AusPost's Digital iD linked with DocuSign for e-signatures

Australia Post’s Digital iD identity credential can now be used with DocuSign, allowing users to prove their identity for e-signatures without uploading physical identity documents separately.

Amid an acceleration of digital identity in the wake of the pandemic, DocuSign has integrated its ID verification solution with Digital iD to “verify signer identities for both existing and guest users”.

It allows Digital iD users to use their reusable identity as part of the DocuSign verification process, which connects an identification method to agreements that require an e-signature.

New users are also able to “enter the details from their identity documents which are checked against official sources”, DocuSign said.

Digital iD users enter requested information to verify their identity, with users ‘passed back’ to the DocuSign eSignature application to complete their agreement once verification is successful.

Only the name of the signer, which is matched against the “name of the recipient in the envelope”, is provided to DocuSign ID verification, as well as a transaction ID for audit purposes, according to the company’s website.

DocuSign said allowing customers to use the Digital iD solution for verifying a recipient’s identity would allow for “one-step online '100 point' identity verification with DocuSign”.

DocuSign’s customer success vice president for APAC Paul Cross said that the solution would address the “bottleneck” that has historically existed for ID verification.

“For many Australians, the bottleneck around ID verification has been the requirement to either provide verified copies of their documents or to visit an organisation in person with physical copies of their ID,” he said.

“Once the organisation, for example a bank or real estate agent, has checked the 100 points of ID, they often take a copy as a physical record.

“By integrating DocuSign eSignature and [Digital iD], we’re making it more efficient and frictionless for customers to prove their identity and access their services.”

AusPost’s head of Digital iD Margo Stephen said integrating the solutions would improve the service experience for DocuSign customers and cut risk by eliminating the collection of identity documents.

“We see this collaboration as a great opportunity to increase awareness of digital identity in Australia and give people more places to use their Australia Post Digital iD,” she said.