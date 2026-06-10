Aurora Energy to modernise its ERP system

Tasmanian government-owned electricity retailer Aurora Energy is embarking on a modernisation of its finance and contract management systems.

The utility services provider will deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Supply Chain Management, and Project Operations modules to replace “legacy” systems.

It has engaged Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific to support the modernisation program of works.

“Modernising our finance and operations platform is a critical step in maintaining governance and supporting the way we operate as an essential services provider," CFO Django Still said in a statement.

Still said that moving to the cloud-based Dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning system would create “a unified view of the business that improves efficiency today while providing the flexibility to support future priorities."

It is also anticipated to “strengthen compliance, reduce operational risk, and enable more data-driven decision-making,” Hitachi Solutions said.

The new Dynamics 365 system will support approximately 200 users.

It will also incorporate AI Agents “for increased automation and enhanced business insight”, Hitachi added.