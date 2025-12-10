Audit Office of NSW and Data61 explore AI for gov auditing

By
Follow google news

Could also strengthen supervision of AI systems.

The Audit Office of New South Wales is about one month into a “multi-year partnership” with CSIRO’s Data61 to explore ways to apply AI to government auditing.

Audit Office of NSW and Data61 explore AI for gov auditing

The partnership struck in October has scope that includes “identifying new AI use cases, scoping pilot projects, and assessing technology and solution options", Data61 said in a statement.

The intent is “to create a more transparent, resilient, and efficient public audit function that responsibly harnesses AI while safeguarding public trust and accountability,” the two organisations said.

“Early indicators show promise and I’m looking forward to exploring more advances in predictive analytics and in the sensemaking of large-scale documents,” NSW Auditor-General Bola Oyetunji said.

Data61 group leader of privacy technology Dr Ming Ding suggested that the research agency could also benefit from audit methods when wrapping governance around AI systems.

“Established audit oversight methods provide valuable guidance for supervising AI systems,” Ding said.

"Audit practice, by nature, examines how others conduct their work, both in process and in outcome, through a structured model of oversight.

“This perspective maps closely onto the emerging challenge of supervising AI systems. 

“Established audit methods offer practical analogies and guidance for designing effective human oversight of AI.”

Ding said that insights from the program could help shape “how oversight frameworks for advanced AI are implemented across government and industry.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
aiaudit office of nswdata61emerging techgovernancegovernment

Sponsored Whitepapers

The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point
How AI will deliver real business value
How AI will deliver real business value
The multicloud imperative
The multicloud imperative
Your multicloud advantage
Your multicloud advantage
The business value of Oracle Autonomous Database
The business value of Oracle Autonomous Database

Events

Most Read Articles

Charles Sturt University's new chatbot aims to be 'empathetic' 24/7

Charles Sturt University's new chatbot aims to be 'empathetic' 24/7
CBA finds its first chief AI officer

CBA finds its first chief AI officer
Meta to cut up to 30 percent of metaverse budget

Meta to cut up to 30 percent of metaverse budget
Virgin Australia, Wesfarmers strike OpenAI agreements

Virgin Australia, Wesfarmers strike OpenAI agreements
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?