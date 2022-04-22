AT&T posts rise in quarterly core wireless revenue

AT&T posts rise in quarterly core wireless revenue

5G and fibre winners for US giant telco

AT&T has posted a 2.5% rise in core wireless revenue for the first quarter, as the telecom giant benefited from the expansion of its fiber internet and 5G services.

The firn, whose WarnerMedia unit completed its merger with Discovery Inc earlier this month to form the new media firm Warner Bros Discovery, added 691,000 monthly phone subscribers during the quarter.

AT&T is refocusing on its original business of providing internet and phone services after unwinding a years-long effort to become a media and entertainment company.

The company's revenue for the core wireless business rose to $29.7 billion (A$40.3 billion) in the first quarter from US$29 billion a year earlier.

Total revenue, however, was down more than 13 percent, reflecting the impact of its divested satellite TV business and weakness in its business wireline unit.

Total global subscribers for premium TV channel HBO and streaming service HBO Max, which are part of WarnerMedia, rose by 3 million from the previous quarter.

Net income fell to US$4.8 billion from US$7.5 billion a year earlier.

