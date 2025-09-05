Atlassian bets on AI browsers

By

With $936m deal for The Browser Company.

Atlassian will acquire New York-based startup The Browser Company for US$610 million (A$936 million) in cash, moving into the fast‑crowding market for AI‑driven browsers.

Atlassian bets on AI browsers

Startups and incumbents are racing to embed agentic AI features to browsers, turning them into a workspace that summarizes pages and takes actions for users.

The New York-based startup's Dia browser, which was launched earlier this year, faces tough competition from the likes of Nvidia-backed Perplexity's Comet and Brave's Leo.

Atlassian plans to make Dia its go‑to browser for work, designed to pull together tasks and tools from across the web and add context in enterprise environments.

Microsoft's Edge browser, bundled with Copilot, has become a staple in enterprise environments due to its integration with Microsoft 365 and built‑in security controls, making it one of the most widely deployed corporate browsers.

But Google's Chrome still dominates the market, holding about 69 percent share in August, according to Statcounter.

The Browser Company, founded in 2019, had released the Arc and Dia browsers. It closed a US$50 million Series B round that valued the startup at US$550 million last year, according to Pitchbook data.

Atlassian's venture capital arm had invested in the startup's US$75.5 million Series A round in 2023.

Salesforce Ventures, Figma CEO Dylan Field and former Instacart CEO Fidji Simo were among its investors.

The team-collaboration software maker said it will fund the deal using cash from its balance sheet. Atlassian had US$2.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the June quarter.

The deal is expected to close in Atlassian's fiscal second quarter, which ends in December, subject to regulatory approvals, and is not expected to be material to results in fiscal year 2026-2027.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aiatlassianbrowserstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas is building a group-wide AI capability

Qantas is building a group-wide AI capability
Atlassian bets on AI browsers

Atlassian bets on AI browsers
Parliamentary Services CIO announces exit

Parliamentary Services CIO announces exit
Finance to save $17m by 2029 through IT insourcing

Finance to save $17m by 2029 through IT insourcing
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?