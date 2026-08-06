ASX taps Amazon Bedrock to unlock its market data

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is banking on an AWS-based data platform and related AI services to unlock structured and unstructured market data from FY27.

(L-R) Angela Howie, Head of Customer Solutions at AWS, and Tim Whiteley, CIO at ASX.

Speaking at the AWS Financial Services Symposium Sydney, chief information officer Tim Whiteley placed AI firmly on its technology modernisation roadmap.

However, AI-related deliveries will occur only after more core ASX systems are modernised.

Most of the focus of the modernisation is naturally on the second attempt at a Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) replacement, stage one of which went live in late April.

Additional staged core systems modernisation activity is on the cards between now and “early 2027”, in partnership with TCS, Accenture and AWS.

Beyond that, however, the ASX has ambitions to make better use of its vast data repositories, in particular by allowing market participants to interact with the data using artificial intelligence.

Whiteley revealed the exchange is “in the process of implementing Amazon Bedrock, so we can better enable AI access to the market data.”

Bedrock is AWS’ cloud-based service for building generative and agentic AI applications and workflows.

Whiteley indicated there are at least three uses envisioned for AI when it comes to improving access to ASX-held data.

“One is to help our customers consume our data with AI,” he said.

“A lot of the way we distribute data is going to change as our customers want to access the data. The old market data feeds won't work the same to support AI consumption.

“Second, we have a whole set of unstructured data around all the company announcements [filed by listed companies], which comes to us as PDFs. Being able to make that data available to our customers for their AI [is a priority].”

The third use case for AI is to improve internal productivity and access to data.

Whiteley said there could be additional use cases for AI that emerge between now and FY27.

Ry Crozier attended the AWS Financial Services Symposium Sydney as a guest of AWS.