ASX ends its CIO search

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has appointed one of its own as its new chief information officer (CIO) with Tim Whiteley taking on the re-established role.

ASX carved out the standalone role this past March to create “a single point of senior executive focus and accountability for delivering ASX’s enterprise-wide technology renewal program."

Whiteley will take on the position this July and be accountable for ASX’s enterprise technology functions, technology and data security, data governance, technology infrastructure and delivering its multi-year technology modernisation program and capability uplift.

He was already named ASX’s project director last November to lead the next phase of its troubled CHESS replacement, which recently dumped blockchain and related distributed ledger technology (DLT) as its underpinning technology.

ASX managing director and CEO Helen Lofthouse said Whiteley’s “appointment as CIO provides continuity of technology leadership for the CHESS replacement”.

Lofthouse said Whiteley’s appointment follows “a competitive global search” with his “expertise in technology and project execution in the financial services industry" seen as

"invaluable as ASX looks to contemporise its technology and deliver critical market infrastructure.”

“The CHESS replacement solution design team will continue to be led by Tim while he puts in place a new leadership team structure for the CHESS replacement program," Lofthouse said.

“As CIO, he will also have accountability for delivery of the technical aspects of the CHESS replacement program."

During the search, Dan Chesterman took on CIO responsibilities alongside his role of delivering technology and data solutions for ASX.

Chesterman will now continue as group executive for technology and data, directing ASX’s enterprise data capability and growing its customer-facing technology and data business.

Lofthouse thanked for Chesterman for his “considerable efforts to manage what has effectively been two significant executive roles.”

“This change will enable Dan and his high performing team to focus their energy on growing new areas of data and technology innovation.”