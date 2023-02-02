ASX adds ex-Telstra T22 delivery exec to board

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has added Vicki Carter, a former key overseer of the delivery of Telsta’s T22 transformation strategy, to its board as it looks to boost technology and transformation representation.

The exchange said in a statement that Carter’s appointment as a non-executive director is effective from today.

It will also add Luke Randell, a former longtime Citi executive, as a non-executive director from April 3.

The ASX also has Westpac's former group chief information officer Dave Curran on the board as a non‐executive director.

“One of my priorities in pursuing a program of board renewal has been to strengthen the board’s technology and cyber capabilities, and experience in managing the complex needs of large scale transformation programs,” chairman Damian Roche said.

“These skills are critical to understanding how these transformations will complement the technology changes at ASX and impacts our customers and their business needs.

“I am confident that Vicki and Luke have the relevant skills with transformation and can bring insights drawn from contemporary customer relationships to make valuable contributions to the board.”

The exchange said Carter is “an accomplished leader experienced in leveraging technology and achieving organisational transformation by improving customer outcomes, reducing costs and simplifying operations.

“She established Telstra’s transformation delivery function and oversaw the successful delivery of T22, Telstra’s multi-year transformation program.”

It added that Heather Ridout will retire from the board this month, and Peter Marriott in April.

The ASX is in the process of reworking an intended transformation of its post-trade settlement system after abandoning a blockchain-based replacement at the end of last year.

It has brought in experienced banking technology executives to lead that program of work.