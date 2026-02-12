ASIC's most senior tech leader to leave in May

By
Follow google news

Corporate watchdog kickstarts hiring process.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s top digital and technology leader is set to retire in May, with recruitment underway for a replacement.

ASIC's most senior tech leader to leave in May
Joanne Harper (Image Credit: Joanne Harper/LinkedIn)

Joanne Harper has held the role of executive director for digital, data and technology for a bit over two years.

She was previously ASIC’s senior executive leader of digital for four years, and chief information officer for over six years, as part of a 13-year career with the corporate watchdog.

An ASIC spokesperson told iTnews that Harper “is retiring in May 2026 after a long career” and credited her with overseeing the watchdog’s “transformation agenda across digital, data and technology, the registry business, and the delivery of [a] cyber security program” whilst in her current role.

“Prior to this, Harper managed the digital transformation program, … delivering our vision of being a digitally enabled, data-informed regulator.”

ASIC pulled down the job advertisement overnight but indicated it would offer the next executive director of digital, data and technology a three-year term.

The role has “end-to-end [responsibility for] digital, data, AI, cyber security, technology and major transformation programs”, the advertisement stated.

ASIC appeared to be pushing for a simplification agenda to be a part of the next three years of work.

“You will bring coherence to a complex portfolio, uniting digital products, enterprise technology, data and analytics, cyber security and large-scale program delivery into a single, future-focused agenda,” the advertisement stated.

It added that the new executive director would be able to “leverage off a strong foundation”, set by Harper and her team.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
asiccxogovernmentleadershiptraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas' digital and customer head steps down

Qantas' digital and customer head steps down
Endeavour Group taps Qantas, Catch execs in digital leadership shake-up

Endeavour Group taps Qantas, Catch execs in digital leadership shake-up
QBE backs leadership and startup culture to deliver transformation

QBE backs leadership and startup culture to deliver transformation
News Corp Australia taps IAG digital exec as next CDTO

News Corp Australia taps IAG digital exec as next CDTO
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?