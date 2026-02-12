ASIC's most senior tech leader to leave in May

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s top digital and technology leader is set to retire in May, with recruitment underway for a replacement.

Joanne Harper (Image Credit: Joanne Harper/LinkedIn)

Joanne Harper has held the role of executive director for digital, data and technology for a bit over two years.

She was previously ASIC’s senior executive leader of digital for four years, and chief information officer for over six years, as part of a 13-year career with the corporate watchdog.

An ASIC spokesperson told iTnews that Harper “is retiring in May 2026 after a long career” and credited her with overseeing the watchdog’s “transformation agenda across digital, data and technology, the registry business, and the delivery of [a] cyber security program” whilst in her current role.

“Prior to this, Harper managed the digital transformation program, … delivering our vision of being a digitally enabled, data-informed regulator.”

ASIC pulled down the job advertisement overnight but indicated it would offer the next executive director of digital, data and technology a three-year term.

The role has “end-to-end [responsibility for] digital, data, AI, cyber security, technology and major transformation programs”, the advertisement stated.

ASIC appeared to be pushing for a simplification agenda to be a part of the next three years of work.

“You will bring coherence to a complex portfolio, uniting digital products, enterprise technology, data and analytics, cyber security and large-scale program delivery into a single, future-focused agenda,” the advertisement stated.

It added that the new executive director would be able to “leverage off a strong foundation”, set by Harper and her team.