ASIC says cryptocurrency investors 'on their own' for now

By on
ASIC says cryptocurrency investors 'on their own' for now

While rules are worked on.

Australia's corporate watchdog is working with lawmakers to develop rules for digital currencies but warned many cryptocurrency assets remained unregulated for now, leaving investors in such products "on their own".

In his first public comments since the country's largest bank unveiled plans to offer cryptocurrency trading, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) chair Joe Longo told investors to be cautious buying products that had no protection.

"Consumers should approach investing in crypto with great caution," Longo told an Australian Financial Review conference.

"At present many crypto-assets are probably not 'financial products' .... for the most part, for now at least, investors are on their own."

Earlier this month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia broke industry ranks by becoming the first main-street bank in the developed world to offer a platform for retail customers to trade cryptocurrencies.

"Cryptocurrency is on our doorstep, here and now, and being driven by extraordinary consumer and investor demand. The implications for consumers are potentially huge," Longo said.

The regulator said it was working with lawmakers who have proposed changing laws to allow decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), which are governed by artificial intelligence rather than a board of directors, and a licensing regime for crypto exchanges.

"ASIC does not strive to eliminate risk. But, nor should we ignore it," Longo added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
australia cryptocurrency digital finance regulation

Sponsored Whitepapers

The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society

Events

Most Read Articles

Service NSW to bring facial verification to digital channels

Service NSW to bring facial verification to digital channels
Vandals topple second Vic NBN wireless tower in four years

Vandals topple second Vic NBN wireless tower in four years
Australia Post deploys wearable contact tracing tech for staff

Australia Post deploys wearable contact tracing tech for staff
NAB lands Westpac's consumer division head of tech

NAB lands Westpac's consumer division head of tech

Digital Nation

Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?