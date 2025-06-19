ASD signs $70 million AWS cloud contract

By

Pushes value of AWS whole-of-government deal past $364m.

The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) has signed a $70-million deal with Amazon Web Services, bringing the cloud provider’s renegotiated government-wide deal to around $364 million in total value.

ASD signs $70 million AWS cloud contract

The new contract dwarfs the $6.3 million combined value of ASD’s previous 13 contracts with AWS, which date back to 2017, and come as AWS develops a Top Secret (TS) Cloud for ASD’s national security applications.

The three-year contract was signed via the Digital Transformation Agency’s recently renewed whole-of-government agreement with AWS for public cloud services.

While ASD declined to comment on the specifics of the contract when approached by iTnews, the broader TS Cloud initiative is expected to cost at least $2 billion over the next decade and is projected to significantly enhance Australia's cyber defence capabilities.

AWS, which recently flagged plans to expand its data centres in Sydney and Melbourne, first signed a government-wide agreement in 2019 with an initial value of $39 million, which climbed to $390.8 million within three years.

The government renewed the agreement in 2022 for another three years at a value of $174.1 million.

However, a review of contracts published on AusTender since the latest renewal — which took effect on April 1 2025 — reveals that federal agencies have signed deals amounting to a total of $364 million in just over two months.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) accounted for the largest share with a $147 million deal.

Other major AWS contracts awarded since April 1 include the Digital Transformation Agency – $64.7 million; Australian Securities and Investments Commission – $23 million; Australian Bureau of Statistics – $19.2 million; and the Department of Home Affairs – $14 million.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Aged Care also handed AWS a $22.9 million contract in April, but under a separate DTA standing arrangement. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
asdawscloudgovernment

Sponsored Whitepapers

Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Saviynt Simplifies GRC and Access Control for SAP and Beyond
Saviynt Simplifies GRC and Access Control for SAP and Beyond
Futureproof Your Business with Datacom and AMD: Seamless Windows 11 Transition
Futureproof Your Business with Datacom and AMD: Seamless Windows 11 Transition
See everything. Do more.
See everything. Do more.

Events

Most Read Articles

ASD signs $70 million AWS cloud contract

ASD signs $70 million AWS cloud contract
How NAB unwound Teradata's 'tentacles' to decommission it

How NAB unwound Teradata's 'tentacles' to decommission it
Microsoft planning thousands of job cuts aimed at salespeople

Microsoft planning thousands of job cuts aimed at salespeople
CBA looks to GenAI to assist 1200 'security champions'

CBA looks to GenAI to assist 1200 'security champions'
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?