ASD kicks off cyber security recruitment push

Facing a growing remit from government and the demands of Project REDSPICE, the Australian Signals Directorate has launched a recruitment push for senior technologists.

The agency did not say how many senior executive service (SES) Band 1 staff it is seeking in its advertisement.

However, its information pack [pdf] identifies more than one role in the Australian Cyber Security Centre, along with four roles across another three groups.

There is one role each in the Capability and Transformation Group; the Signals Intelligence and Effects Group; and two in the Chief Operating Officer Group.

Capability and Transformation is responsible for the ASD’s enterprise and operational systems; Signals Intelligence and Effects handles signals intelligence, offensive cyber operations, and international engagement; and the COO group provides corporate legal and HR services.

The ASD would not comment on how many roles are open, nor whether they are for specific strategic initiatives.

However, iTnews understands the roles are separate to the 100-strong “hack the hackers” task force to be assembled by the ASD and the Australian Federal Police, announced in November 2022.

An ASD spokesperson told iTnews the current advertisements “are part of our normal recruitment cycle”.

“We are looking for talented and motivated leaders to join us for roles across a range of fields, including data, program management and governance, intelligence production, cyber security, legal and people.”

The agency spokesperson added that ASD leaders will contribute to implementing REDSPICE, which will add “1900 new positions and delivers new major capabilities."

The multi-billion-dollar REDSPICE project was announced shortly before the 2022 Federal election as a project to expand both offensive and defensive cyber operations.

Last July, the ASD created a CISO role to support REDSPICE.