Arnott's brings automated distribution centre online

By

Handling 60 percent of national inventory.

The Arnott’s Group has declared its Western Sydney automated distribution centre open.

Arnott's brings automated distribution centre online

Plans to build the centre, in the suburb of Huntingwood, were first announced in 2019.

At the time, Arnott’s Group said it had begun work on the $65 million facility, and predicted it would give the distribution centre storage capacity for 28,000 pallets and streamlined logistics.

The company declared the facility open in this LinkedIn post.

The Huntingwood facility is adjacent to its largest biscuit site.

“The distribution centre serves as a thoroughfare for over 60 percent of the group’s national inventory, delivering significant operational savings, with its location putting it in prime proximity to distribution hubs for key retail partners," the fast-moving consumer goods maker said.

Daifuku provided the robotics and automation behind what Arnott’s Group called a “one-touch logistics solution”, while Linfox is providing logistics management for the centre.

“We continue to expand our Australian operations and need the storage and logistics infrastructure in place to accommodate this growth,” managing director of procurement and logistics Tom Vicars said in a statement.

“We intend for Western Sydney to be the beating heart of our national operations”.

The $65 million distribution centre brings Arnott’s Group’s infrastructure spending to over $300 million since 2013.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
arnottsdaifukuhardwaresoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users

Most Read Articles

University of Queensland tackles sustainability of HPC operations

University of Queensland tackles sustainability of HPC operations
Nvidia bets US$25 billion that AI boom is far from over

Nvidia bets US$25 billion that AI boom is far from over
Coles makes digital acceleration a core strategic pillar

Coles makes digital acceleration a core strategic pillar
US expands export restrictions of some Nvidia chips

US expands export restrictions of some Nvidia chips

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?