Arm to ask for US$47 to US$51 per share in IPO

Arm, the chip designer owned by SoftBank, is planning to ask investors to pay US$47 to US$51 for each of its shares when it begins marketing its initial public offering (IPO) next week, people familiar with the matter said.

The price range, which has not been previously reported, would translate into a valuation for Arm of roughly between US$50 billion and US$54 billion, and an offering of US$5 billion to US$5.4 billion.

It would make Arm the most valuable company to list in New York since electric car maker Rivian Automotive debuted in 2021.

SoftBank could possibly raise this range before the IPO prices, should investor demand prove strong, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Arm declined to comment while SoftBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The valuation Arm is currently seeking represents a climb-down from the US$64 billion valuation at which SoftBank acquired the 25 percent stake in the company it did not already own from its US$100 billion Vision Fund last month.

This reflects a recent drop in demand for some of Arm's offerings. For the year ended March 31, Arm's sales fell to US$2.68 billion, hurt mainly by a slump in global smartphone shipments.

Arm has already signed up many of its major clients as investors in its IPO, Reuters reported last week

These include Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Samsung Electronics, Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys.

The companies' interest is fueled by a desire to expand their commercial relationship with Arm and make sure rivals do not gain an edge, Reuters has previously reported.

This is because the customers view Arm's semiconductor designs as an indispensable resource.

They are used by more than 260 technology companies to make over 30 billion chips annually, powering 99 percent of the world’s smartphones and everything from the tiniest of sensors to the most powerful supercomputers.