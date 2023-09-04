Arm to ask for US$47 to US$51 per share in IPO

By

Valuing it below what SoftBank paid for a 25 percent stake.

Arm, the chip designer owned by SoftBank, is planning to ask investors to pay US$47 to US$51 for each of its shares when it begins marketing its initial public offering (IPO) next week, people familiar with the matter said.

Arm to ask for US$47 to US$51 per share in IPO

The price range, which has not been previously reported, would translate into a valuation for Arm of roughly between US$50 billion and US$54 billion, and an offering of US$5 billion to US$5.4 billion.

It would make Arm the most valuable company to list in New York since electric car maker Rivian Automotive debuted in 2021.

SoftBank could possibly raise this range before the IPO prices, should investor demand prove strong, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Arm declined to comment while SoftBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The valuation Arm is currently seeking represents a climb-down from the US$64 billion valuation at which SoftBank acquired the 25 percent stake in the company it did not already own from its US$100 billion Vision Fund last month.

This reflects a recent drop in demand for some of Arm's offerings. For the year ended March 31, Arm's sales fell to US$2.68 billion, hurt mainly by a slump in global smartphone shipments.

Arm has already signed up many of its major clients as investors in its IPO, Reuters reported last week

These include Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Samsung Electronics, Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys.

The companies' interest is fueled by a desire to expand their commercial relationship with Arm and make sure rivals do not gain an edge, Reuters has previously reported.

This is because the customers view Arm's semiconductor designs as an indispensable resource.

They are used by more than 260 technology companies to make over 30 billion chips annually, powering 99 percent of the world’s smartphones and everything from the tiniest of sensors to the most powerful supercomputers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
armhardware

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

University of Queensland tackles sustainability of HPC operations

University of Queensland tackles sustainability of HPC operations
US expands export restrictions of some Nvidia chips

US expands export restrictions of some Nvidia chips
Arnott's brings automated distribution centre online

Arnott's brings automated distribution centre online
Nvidia bets US$25 billion that AI boom is far from over

Nvidia bets US$25 billion that AI boom is far from over

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?