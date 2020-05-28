Arizona files consumer fraud lawsuit against Google

By on
Arizona files consumer fraud lawsuit against Google

Cites "deceptive" and "unfair" practices.

Arizona filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday, alleging that the US tech giant used "deceptive" and "unfair" practices to obtain the location data of users.

"Google collects detailed information about its users, including their physical locations, to target users for advertising. Often, this is done without the users' consent or knowledge," the state's attorney general Mark Brnovich said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The suit comes as technology companies have been facing regulatory scrutiny globally over their policies and data monitoring practices.

"The Attorney General and the contingency fee lawyers filing this lawsuit appear to have mischaracterized our services. We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data", a Google spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and argues that the maker of the Android smartphone operating system had set its mobile software such that it deceived device owners about the protections afforded to their personal data.

"When consumers try to opt out of Google's collection of location data, the company is continuing to find misleading ways to obtain information and use it for profit," Brnovich said in an interview with the Washington Post.

In February, New Mexico attorney general Hector Balderas sued Google, alleging that its educational software collects young students' personal information without the required parental consent.

The world's top search engine sells its Chromebook laptops to schools around the world alongside its free or low-cost G Suite for Education software package, which includes email and writing tools.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
consumer fraud finance google privacy us

Most Read Articles

Centrelink loses welfare payments overhaul chief

Centrelink loses welfare payments overhaul chief
Key EDS witness bought internet degree

Key EDS witness bought internet degree
ACCC questions consumer need for higher-priced 100Mbps NBN services

ACCC questions consumer need for higher-priced 100Mbps NBN services
Aussie Broadband to offer 'best effort' gigabit NBN plans for $149

Aussie Broadband to offer 'best effort' gigabit NBN plans for $149
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
TechTarget: Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
TechTarget: Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?